Instagram model says this bikini selfie just saved her life

Instagram is known for being one of the most narcissistic sites on the Internet. It’s a place where selfies reign and countless people try to impress each other with doctored photos of themselves living the good life.

But for one model, Instagram was a lifesaver.

Before he put a ring on it 💍 A post shared by cloejordan (@cloejordan_x) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:07am PST



Chloe Jordan of Wolverhampton, England became annoyed with a mole on her abdomen because it was ruining her Instagram shots. “I’d had the mole on my stomach since I was born and when it started to change shape last summer, I didn’t take much notice,” she told The Huffington Post. “But I had hated it for some time and every time I wore a bikini or nice underwear and took a selfie, I felt it was getting in the way.

So the 21-year-old decided to go to the doctor to have it removed. After a biopsy, the doctor discovered she had melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. Jordan had the mole removed, but it was burrowed so deep in her skin, it left a large scar.





After her surgery, Jordan used the photos of her scar to educate others on the seriousness or skin cancer.

“At least 100,000 new cases are now diagnosed each year, and the disease kills over 2,500 people each year in the UK - that's seven people every day,” she wrote on Instagram. “I have never really been someone to frequently use sunbeds and expose myself to sun however I am guilty of doing it every now and again. Seriously guys jumping on the bed for that quick 10-minute holiday is really not worth it. Look after your skin!