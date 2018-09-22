Instagram star's staged photo for silly ad epically backfires.

English Instagram model Scarlett Dixon, 24, took a lot of heat on social media for a recent post promoting Listerine Advanced White.

The photo shows Dixon lounging on her bed, in the perfect bedroom, with glorious, shiny hair, enjoying a moment so perfect, it's completely annoying.

"The best of days start with a smile and positive thoughts. And pancakes. And strawberries. And bottomless tea," Dixon wrote on her post.

The problem is here are no pancakes in the photo, but tortillas doing a pancake impersonation.

Either that’s a plate of tortilla wraps or some dry as pancakes.



Least that’ll ruin her morning pic.twitter.com/8Jhj8xhsWg — See Dubya (@c_whelan_25) August 31, 2018

There is also a bottle of Listerine on her bedside stand. “Rinsing with Listerine Advanced White,” she says, is "part of my morning habit."

The photo is obviously staged, because no one could rinse their mouth with the minty fire that is Listerine and then take a few swigs of tea without admitting themselves to the ER.

The post prompted Nathan form Cardiff to tweet: “Fuck off this is anybody’s normal morning. Instagram is a ridiculous lie factory made to make us all feel inadequate.” The tweet has earned over 120,000 favorites.