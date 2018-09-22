Instagram star's staged photo for silly ad epically backfires.

English Instagram model Scarlett Dixon, 24, took a lot of heat on social media for a recent post promoting Listerine Advanced White.
The photo shows Dixon lounging on her bed, in the perfect bedroom, with glorious, shiny hair, enjoying a moment so perfect, it's completely annoying.
"The best of days start with a smile and positive thoughts. And pancakes. And strawberries. And bottomless tea," Dixon wrote on her post.
The problem is here are no pancakes in the photo, but tortillas doing a pancake impersonation.
There is also a bottle of Listerine on her bedside stand. “Rinsing with Listerine Advanced White,” she says, is "part of my morning habit."
The photo is obviously staged, because no one could rinse their mouth with the minty fire that is Listerine and then take a few swigs of tea without admitting themselves to the ER.
The post prompted Nathan form Cardiff to tweet: “Fuck off this is anybody’s normal morning. Instagram is a ridiculous lie factory made to make us all feel inadequate.” The tweet has earned over 120,000 favorites.
Dixon got dragged pretty hard on Twitter for her post.
While getting dragged for a ridiculous sponsored post is what social media influencers sign up for, Dixon later received death threats which should never be tolerated.
So, Dixon made another annoyingly-perfect post of herself eating ice cream in some beautiful European destination just to set the record straight.
“My feed isn’t a place of reality,” Dixon said. “I mean who spends their time in such a beautiful city, perched on a ledge, ice-cream in hand and smile permanently affixed to her face? It’s staged, guys.”
Dixon has a great point. Getting upset by a staged Instagram post is like screaming at an episode of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” for appearing scripted. Or getting bent out of shape because wrestling is fake.
Dixon then fired back at her critics by saying that a big goal of her Instagram feed is showing people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) that they can still live their best life.
Dixon has suffered from IBS for over a decade.
Heck, according to her photos, they can even have some ice cream.
“Those who follow me will know my reality. I try to raise awareness for the digestive condition I suffer from, the same condition that years ago threatened me graduating from university. My Instagram has been an outlet to show you can be positive and have fun with life, despite this condition. I personally don’t think my content is harmful to young girls but I do agree Instagram can present a false expectation for people to live up to. And I am wholeheartedly sorry if I’ve ever made anyone feel inadequate through my content. My life mission is quite the opposite. I am a strong 24-year-old woman who has experienced bullying in the past. I am and will be okay after this hideous experience.”