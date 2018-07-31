J-Lo celebrated her birthday by revealing everything she eats in a day to maintain her body

On July 24th, Jennifer Lopez turned 49 years old. She celebrated the event with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, and her children in the Bahamas.

J Lo may be near 50, but her unbelievable body doesn’t look a day over 25.



The singer-actress may have been born with good genes, but there’s no way anyone can look that good without incredible self-discipline. Recently, J Lo revealed her secrets to looking incredible at 49, including her ultra-strict diet.

Here’s how J Lo keeps an amazing figure.

No booze or coffee and lots of water

"Drinking plenty of water, especially before a workout, can help you push harder and get more out of your exercise routine," she told Hello!. "I try to keep my body hydrated and well rested after every workout," she said. "That way, I'm ready to hit it hard again the next day."

She also rarely drinks alcohol and, if she does have a sip of coffee, she makes sure its decaf. “What you eat doesn't just affect your body; it can also affect the way your skin looks,” she told Hello!.