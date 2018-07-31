J-Lo celebrated her birthday by revealing everything she eats in a day to maintain her body

On July 24th, Jennifer Lopez turned 49 years old. She celebrated the event with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, and her children in the Bahamas.
J Lo may be near 50, but her unbelievable body doesn’t look a day over 25.
The singer-actress may have been born with good genes, but there’s no way anyone can look that good without incredible self-discipline. Recently, J Lo revealed her secrets to looking incredible at 49, including her ultra-strict diet.
Here’s how J Lo keeps an amazing figure.
No booze or coffee and lots of water
"Drinking plenty of water, especially before a workout, can help you push harder and get more out of your exercise routine," she told Hello!. "I try to keep my body hydrated and well rested after every workout," she said. "That way, I'm ready to hit it hard again the next day."
She also rarely drinks alcohol and, if she does have a sip of coffee, she makes sure its decaf. “What you eat doesn't just affect your body; it can also affect the way your skin looks,” she told Hello!.
Veggies galore
For lunch, she typically eats salmon with a big plate of veggies. One of her favorite salads is broccoli, zucchini, and capsicum dressed in vinaigrette.
She eats clean
"I have her eating very clean because she needs really good fuel for all the things that she's doing," her trainer, Tracy Anderson, told People. "It's all organic and it's all very well thought out, with the balance of very high-quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food… everything is fresh."
Lopez also abstains from eating any processed or refined foods.
For dinner she prefers lean meats like chicken and Puerto Rican-style pork.
Snacks
While most people grab a bag of chips or have a cookie when they’re hungry between meals, Lopez never cheats when she snacks. "I always carry fruit and veggies with me to give me something to snack on between meals,” she said.
If she’s really hungry, then she’ll skip the carbs in favor of protein. "Protein is my go-to whenever I start having cravings," she told Hello!. "It fills me up and keeps me full longer. It's a great muscle fuel."