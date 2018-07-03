Jerk's plan to make a meme out of a plus-sized model backfires epically

It used to be ok to make fun of people because of their weight.

But thanks to the body positivity movement, a growing number of people are proudly standing up and proclaiming that big is beautiful.

One guy who clearly missed the memo and paid for it dearly is Leyton Mokgerepi from South Africa. Mokgerepi not only tried to fat shame a woman on Twitter, he chose to do it to Lesego Legobane, a plus-size model, blogger, and body positivity activist.

Big mistake.

Mokgerepi created a meme that compared Legobane with a thinner model, Joëlle Kayembe, that reads, “Girls that I like vs. girls that like me.” The sizeist joke claims that he likes thin women but only larger women like him in return.

Girls that I like vs Girls that like me pic.twitter.com/3TDfKVs7bo — Leyton Mokgerepi (@imleyton) September 19, 2017

Legobane tweet-slapped Mokgerepi back to the womb with one perfect sentence.