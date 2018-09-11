J.K. Rowling slams cartoonist for his ‘racist’ and ‘sexist’ drawing of Serena Williams

As reported in someecards on September 10, Herald Sun cartoonist Mark Knight has become the target of outrage for a picture he drew of tennis players Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.

The cartoon features Williams acting like a huge cry baby and smashing her racket while Osaka asks the umpire, “Can you just let her win?” Knight has come under fire for depicting Williams with exaggerated African-American features and Osaka — who’s Japanese and Haitian — as a blonde.

A cartoon in The Herald Sun (an Australian news paper) depicts Serena Williams as a giant baby with a huge nose and lips, and Naomi Osaka as a blonde white girl. Y'all are really telling on yourselves, huh? pic.twitter.com/hweOX2M9ZP — cardi b's flying shoe (@mannyfidel) September 10, 2018

The cartoon was inspired by a U.S. Open match where Williams racked up three violations in the second set of her loss to Naomi Osaka. Williams got into an argument with Ramos, saying that she wouldn’t have been given the violations if she was a man.

Knight claims the cartoon has nothing to do with race. He has since deleted his Twitter account after receiving death threats.

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling took to Twitter to criticize Knight for his cartoon. “Well done on reducing one of the greatest sportswomen alive to racist and sexist tropes and turning a second great sportswoman into a faceless prop,” she wrote.