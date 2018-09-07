Kaepernick’s Nike ad has inspired a lot of controversy. But we’re here for the brutally-hilarious memes.

This week, Nike put its stake in the ground in the culture wars by launching an ad campaign for the 30th anniversary of “Just Do It” featuring former NFL QB Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick is a hero of the social justice movement for calling attention to racial inequality by kneeling on the field during the national anthem.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

The former 49er is also a pariah to conservatives who misconstrue his on-the-field-protest as a slight against the military.

The ad prompted a #BoycottNike campaign where several people Tweeted videos of themselves burning their Nikes in protest.

Believe in something. Even if it means burning your $200 shoes. @5thyear pic.twitter.com/NNYcad9axL — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) September 4, 2018

While many others applauded Nike for taking a risk to make a statement about racial injustice in America.

.@Nike got it right with their ad campaign on Kaepernick - people want to know the brands and companies they support are standing on the right side of history.https://t.co/7wC9OpokgI — Stephen J. Cloobeck (@sjcloobeck) September 6, 2018

While people scream at each other on social media about Kaepernick and Nike, we're here for the memes. And this fight inspired some brutally-hilarious memes that took shots at everyone from Kim Jong Un to Mike Tyson.