Kim Kardashian busted for Photoshopping herself in old ads for her perfume

For a woman who got mega-famous for not really doing anything, Kim Kardashian West sure is busy these days.

Over the past two days, she clapped back at people on who criticized her for straightening her daughter's hair, celebrated her “Main Idol” grandma MJ’s 84th birthday, modeled for Wardobe.NYC, and unveiled the latest clear-striped YEEZY 350 basketball shoe.

But she couldn’t find time to take any photos for her fragrance collection. Fans have caught her blatantly repurposing old social media posts to promote her new Kimoji products.

Kardashian West took a sponsored post she created for Olay’s Regenerist Whip moisturizer on June 28th and Photoshopped in a shot of Kimoji Cherry.



She was also caught reusing a photo she posted on June 12th to promote lip swatches from her KKW Beauty line. She Photoshopped a bottle of Kimoji peach into her hand for the new ad.