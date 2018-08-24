Lamar Odom reveals the scary details about the night he was found passed out in a brothel

In October 2015, former NBA star Lamar Odom was found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada brothel and presumed dead. While he swears he was only under the influence of alcohol and a Viagra-like substance, he admits to abusing cocaine around the time.

Four days later, he woke up on a hospital and was face-to-face with his estranged wife, Khloe Kardashian.

Recently, Odom has opened up about his near-death experience and it's worse than many had thought. He explained the incident to comedian Kevin Hart while sitting in an ice bath for Hart’s “Cold as Balls” YouTube show.

Odom: It’s a good day to be alive, considering the alternative.

Hart: 100 percent. Do you now realize how close to death you were?

Odom: Yeah, all my doctors that see me say I’m a walking miracle. I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks when I was in a coma.

Hart: God damn.

The good news is that Odom has put his drug problems behind him and has found a new lease on life.

Hart: Is Lamar Odum fully over the addiction side?