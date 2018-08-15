Letter from Latino student to man who questioned his intelligence is a must read

The achievements of students of color are often diminished when they are attributed to lower standards or affirmative action. These knee-jerk assumptions often overlook the unique struggles faced by kids who are more likely attend inferior schools in economically-challenged neighborhoods.
When Guillermo Pomarillo of Chicago, Illinois was accepted into Stanford, he proudly told his dentist. But the dentist argued with Pomarillo in an attempt to attribute his achievements to affirmative action.
Pomarillo posted about the interaction on Facebook and it’ received over 61,000 likes and 15,000 shares.
"[W]ere you surprised because you had a Stanford student on your chair or because you had a minority, low-income student, that needed government help to get braces, and would be attending Stanford on your chair? I believe it was the latter."
Pomarillo couldn't believe the dentist had the audacity to ask his ACT score. The dentist also didn't hide the fact that his daughter performed better on the ACT but wasn't admitted to Stanford.
"You then said, 'Well my daughter got a 35 and she didn't get into Stanford. She goes to [University of Michigan].' In my head I thought, 'Wow that's great, UMich is a good school.' But you didn't stop there, you kept going. You said, 'Well when you have kids from neighborhoods like THESE, like you know, ENGLEWOOD. It's easy for them to get into Harvard or Stanford with a (states my score).'
The dentist then trivialized Pomarillo's accomplishments by equating them with winning a reality TV competition.
He continued, 'you're very lucky. Consider yourself very lucky. Getting into Stanford is like competing on The Voice, you know, when you get the buzzer.'"
Pomarillo couldn’t believe what he was hearing.
"Wait what? So you're telling me that 18 years of rigorous hard work is like going on The Voice. You're telling me that pure luck got me admitted into not only Stanford, but schools like Princeton, Vanderbilt, Northwestern, and WASHU, and waitlisted at Tufts, Penn, and Columbia (I didn't tell him this btw)?! To say that I was admitted into a school simply because of my background is ridiculous. OF COURSE YOUR DAUGHTER WAS GOING TO SCORE HIGHER THAN ME. You're a dentist that can afford to send her to a school that will help her achieve a score like that. You're an educated dentist, with a college degree and dentistry degree. My parents, two undocumented immigrants that only obtained a grammar school education, couldn't afford to send me to private schools. Yes, I may have grown up in a neighborhood that doesn't have many young kids going to schools like Stanford. But it doesn't mean that people where I come from don't have the potential to succeed at Stanford. We deserve to go to places like Stanford."
Pomarillo put the dentist's daughter's achievement in perspective.
“[The daughter] literally scored a few points higher than me. If those few points mean that she is better than me, then you are neglecting a lot. You are neglecting that I faced more struggles than your daughter. You are neglecting that all odds were against me. But you feel entitled to say that I got 'lucky' and that 'because of where I come from' I got into Stanford. Little do you know that at a young age I excelled in classrooms. My mother kept transferring me schools every time we moved to a new, cramped apartment. But I excelled."