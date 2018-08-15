Letter from Latino student to man who questioned his intelligence is a must read

The achievements of students of color are often diminished when they are attributed to lower standards or affirmative action. These knee-jerk assumptions often overlook the unique struggles faced by kids who are more likely attend inferior schools in economically-challenged neighborhoods.

When Guillermo Pomarillo of Chicago, Illinois was accepted into Stanford, he proudly told his dentist. But the dentist argued with Pomarillo in an attempt to attribute his achievements to affirmative action.

Pomarillo posted about the interaction on Facebook and it’ received over 61,000 likes and 15,000 shares.



"[W]ere you surprised because you had a Stanford student on your chair or because you had a minority, low-income student, that needed government help to get braces, and would be attending Stanford on your chair? I believe it was the latter."

Pomarillo couldn't believe the dentist had the audacity to ask his ACT score. The dentist also didn't hide the fact that his daughter performed better on the ACT but wasn't admitted to Stanford.