Lingerie ad campaign is Photoshop-free and features models with curves and stretchmarks

At this point, it almost seems like being a skin ‘n bones model is bad for business. These days, there are so many women’s intimate apparel and swimwear companies supporting body-positivity that ultra-thin girls may need to start looking real.
Aerie, ModCloth, Target, Old Navy, eShakti, Dear Kate, and Dressbarn are just a few brands that are embracing inclusivity. They have all released Photoshop-free campaigns featuring real-looking models of all shades and hair textures.
Now, British lingerie brand Figleaves is challenging beauty stereotypes with its latest “Confidence Looks Great On You” ad campaign.
For the campaign, Figleaves is selling darker shades of its nude apparels and expanding its plus-size offerings. “Figleaves welcomes all women and it’s important they feel visually represented when they visit our website… This is a journey for us. We recognize we have a way to go but are fully committed to becoming truly inclusive,” explained Jenni Burt, head of buying and brand at Figleaves.
The models are inclusive as well. Their ads feature women with different body types, real curves, and stretchmarks.
“I used to be afraid to look at myself in the mirror, because I assumed that what I saw was flawed. It wasn't until I took time to focus on self love that I realized that everything I saw under those pretty lingerie sets was truly unique and awesome,” Figleaves model Khrystyana Kazakova said on Instagram. “And that confidence is frankly… contagious. You share it naturally! People around me tend to also feel super confident when we all head to the beach for example.”
Take a look at some amazing shots from Figleaves new campaign.