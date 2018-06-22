Man rushes girlfriend going in to labor to the hospital. He finds out she was lying about everything.

In 2014, Paul Servat, 35, met Barbara Bienvenue, 37, online and after dating just two months, Bienvenue had a surprise for Servat: she was pregnant.
As weeks went by, the news became even more shocking. Beinvenue announced she was having twins, then triples, then quadruplets, and finally, quintuplets.
There was no way the couple could afford five babies so they started a Facebook page to ask for donations. Their friends, family, and the local community came through with furniture, diapers, and clothing.
People around the couple became suspicious because Bienvenue’s belly didn’t look large enough to hold five babies. "I gave her tips on how to handle it, where to get financial support, where to get sponsors for diapers," Genevieve Laflamme told CTV, before saying she noticed many holes in Bienvenue's story.
But Servat was completely oblivious to the truth.
Soon, the big day came and Servat rushed his pregnant girlfriend to the hospital, but the doctors had bad news for him. "She told me she was not pregnant," he told The Toronto Sun. "The doctors told me it was a phantom pregnancy.” Servat was completely devastated.
"She let me choose the names," Servat said between sobs. "I lost everything, it was my whole life."
Bienvenue’s family weren’t shocked when they heard the story. She had faked several illnesses in her past, including leukemia. “She cut ties with us in recent months,” said the relative. “She didn’t want us to know about her game.”