Michael Jackson’s free-spirited daughter poses nude for a jean company

Michael Jackson’s oldest child, 20-year-old Paris, has grown into being quite a thoughtful and put-together person. Children of mega stars like Jackson, who’ve had to grow up in the spotlight and endure numerous scandals, usually have a harder time as an adult.

Paris has been an environmental activist, taken a humanitarian trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, and worked extensively with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. Taylor is Paris' godmother.

Paris also works as a model. The King of Pop’s daughter has graced the cover of Rolling Stone, Harper’s Bazaar, and Teen Vogue. Recently, she took it all off for LA-based luxury fashion label RE/DONE. The brand is known for repurposing vintage denim to promote sustainable fashion.

In the photo, Paris posed with only a shoe covering her chest.

But Paris has no problem with nudity. Back in 2017, she posted a nearly-nude photo on Instagram where she extolled the virtues of being in her birthday suit.