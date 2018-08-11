Michael Jackson’s free-spirited daughter poses nude for a jean company

Michael Jackson’s oldest child, 20-year-old Paris, has grown into being quite a thoughtful and put-together person. Children of mega stars like Jackson, who’ve had to grow up in the spotlight and endure numerous scandals, usually have a harder time as an adult.
Paris has been an environmental activist, taken a humanitarian trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, and worked extensively with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. Taylor is Paris' godmother.
Paris also works as a model. The King of Pop’s daughter has graced the cover of Rolling Stone, Harper’s Bazaar, and Teen Vogue. Recently, she took it all off for LA-based luxury fashion label RE/DONE. The brand is known for repurposing vintage denim to promote sustainable fashion.
In the photo, Paris posed with only a shoe covering her chest.
But Paris has no problem with nudity. Back in 2017, she posted a nearly-nude photo on Instagram where she extolled the virtues of being in her birthday suit.
“Being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself.”