Michael Jackson’s free-spirited daughter poses nude for a jean company

Michael Jackson’s free-spirited daughter poses nude for a jean company
Tod Perry
Aug 11, 2018@12:07 AM
Advertising

Michael Jackson’s oldest child, 20-year-old Paris, has grown into being quite a thoughtful and put-together person. Children of mega stars like Jackson, who’ve had to grow up in the spotlight and endure numerous scandals, usually have a harder time as an adult.

Paris has been an environmental activist, taken a humanitarian trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, and worked extensively with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. Taylor is Paris' godmother.

Paris also works as a model. The King of Pop’s daughter has graced the cover of Rolling Stone, Harper’s Bazaar, and Teen Vogue. Recently, she took it all off for LA-based luxury fashion label RE/DONE. The brand is known for repurposing vintage denim to promote sustainable fashion.

In the photo, Paris posed with only a shoe covering her chest.

But Paris has no problem with nudity. Back in 2017, she posted a nearly-nude photo on Instagram where she extolled the virtues of being in her birthday suit.

“Being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself.”

Advertising

i'll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself. there's different ways of absorbing mother earth's energy, my favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun. the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what "flaws" you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way. it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don't always agree with one another and that's okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc