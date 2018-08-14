Mom's epic comment stops racist son's absurd Facebook rant

The rise of Donald Trump to the presidency encouraged a lot of people to feel that it's ok to be racist in public.
In fact, a research study published in Sage Journals found that Trump has made people feel more comfortable with their own racism. "The election significantly increased the social acceptability of prejudice toward the groups Trump targeted," the study suggests.
But for one guy, being racist on Facebook wound up having consequences he never considered, and it's all because of his mom.
It all began with him posting a racist meme.
Then his racist buddies chimed in, calling immigrants untrustworthy and uncivilized.
They just kept going.
Then the poster's mother joined the conversation and leveled her son with a ten-megaton truth bomb.
My dearest [redacted], hate to break this racist orgy between you and your "indigenous" friends.
We've never meant to tell you this, and maybe I shouldn't even do it now, but you have really crossed the line this time. So — you deserve this.
I just wanted to tell you that we (your ada and myself) have adopted you 23 years back (when you were 2) fom an Armenian family who was at the time living in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Still, noting to be ashamed of. You still turned out to be a young successful banker with a great life. Guess those "dirty foreigners" with their "dirty genes" ARE capable of achieving something in their life after all.
PS-
We are still expecting you rof lunch on Sunday. I am preparing Spaghetti Bolognese. Hope that's not too "foreign" for you.