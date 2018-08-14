Mom's epic comment stops racist son's absurd Facebook rant

The rise of Donald Trump to the presidency encouraged a lot of people to feel that it's ok to be racist in public.

In fact, a research study published in Sage Journals found that Trump has made people feel more comfortable with their own racism. "The election significantly increased the social acceptability of prejudice toward the groups Trump targeted," the study suggests.

But for one guy, being racist on Facebook wound up having consequences he never considered, and it's all because of his mom.

It all began with him posting a racist meme.

Then his racist buddies chimed in, calling immigrants untrustworthy and uncivilized.

They just kept going.