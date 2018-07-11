Advertising

Facebook user Heidi Johnson’s 13-year-old son, Aaron, was going through a rebellious phase and told his mother he no longer wanted to be controlled. So she wrote him a letter saying that if he didn’t want to be parented, then he could live as an adult. But, as Aaron soon learned, being an adult comes with major responsibilities. Johnson posted the letter to Facebook and had no idea what would happen next. "Dear Aaron, Since you seem to have forgotten you are only 13, and I’m the parent, and that you won’t be controlled, I... Posted by Spotlight on Wednesday, February 22, 2017

"Dear Aaron, Since you seem to have forgotten you are only 13, and I’m the parent, and that you won’t be controlled, I guess you will need a lesson in independence. Also, as you threw in my face that you are making money now, it will be easier to buy back all the items I bought for you in the past. If you would like your lamp/lightbulbs or access to the internet, you will need to pay your own share of costs.

Rent – $430

Electricity – $116

Internet – $21

Food – $150 Also, you will need to empty the trash Mon, Wed, and Friday, as well as sweep and vacuum those days. You will need to keep your bathroom clean weekly, prepare your own meals, and clean up after yourself. If you fail to do so, I will charge you a $30 maid fee for every day I have to do it. If you decide you’d rather be my child again, instead of roommate, we can renegotiate terms. Love, Mom"

Johnson was shocked to learn the letter went viral, amassing over 160,000 shares. The letter also sparked a lot of controversy. Some people thought Johnson was cruel for threatening to throw her son out on the street. While others praised her for taking a strong stance against her son’s defiance. So Johnson wrote another post, clarifying what she meant by the letter. “It's out there; and I am not ashamed of what I wrote... I am not going to put my 13-year-old on the street if he can't pay his half of the rent. I am not wanting him to pay anything. I want him to take pride in his home, his space, and appreciate the gifts and blessings we have.”

In the end, the letter taught Aaron to be grateful for what he has and he agreed to act like a son again. "Sometimes, you have to lose it all to realize how well you really had it," Johnson wrote. Johnson then made a list of house rules for Aaron to follow. 1 – Do your best in school! I don't expect a perfect 100%, but I do expect that you do your best and ask for help when you don't understand something.

2 – Homework and jobs need to be done before you can have screen time. 3 – Jobs are emptying the trash, unloading the dishwasher, throwing away trash you make in the kitchen, rinsing dirty dishes, making your bed daily, pick up bedroom nightly, and cleaning your bathroom once a week. 4 – You must complete two chores a day. Each day of the week with the exception of Sunday has a room that we work on cleaning. He has to pick two chores for that room. For example, if it is the living room he can choose two of the following options: dust, vacuum, polish furniture, clean windows, mop the floor.

5 – Be respectful and kind with your words — no back talking, no cussing at me. 6 – Keep good hygiene. 7 – Make eye contact when being spoken to, and be an active listener. 8 – Use proper manners.