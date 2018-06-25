Netflix bans episode of cartoon after a mom notices a penis in the background

While watching her daughter’s favorite cartoon, “Maya the Bee,” Chey Robinson saw a disturbing image she couldn’t believe in the background of the show: a penis drawn on a log.

So Robinson took video of the offensive phallus and shared it on Facebook. “Please be mindful of what your kids are watching. I did NOT edit any images whatsoever,” Robinson wrote in a post which was later deleted. “There should be no reason my kids have to see something like this. I don’t know if they’re gonna do something about this or what, but there’s no reasons why this should be in this show.”

Other mothers took to social media to back Robinson up.

“This show is on @netflix its called maya the Bee this episode is S1E35 around 5:14 mins in they have a #dick on the log wall,” Ariel Wray tweeted.

This show is on @netflix its called maya the Bee this episode is S1E35 around 5:14 mins in they have a #dick on the log wall pic.twitter.com/lb5bK88Ex5 — Ariel Wray (@ArielWray) September 15, 2017

Netflix responded to the controversy by banning the offending episode. The show was created by the Studio 100 Group who issued an apology.

"This is indeed unacceptable to the Studio 100 Group as owner of the brand and all its partners and doesn’t reflect the quality of its work and its values," the company's statement continues. "Legal action has already been started. Studio 100 very much regrets this incident and would like to offer its sincere apologies to all Maya the Bee fans. At the same time the company is taking all suitable technical measures to remedy the situation."