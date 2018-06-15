Overweight woman captures how strangers mock her when they think she's not looking

Theo Lannom
Jun 15, 2018@10:58 PM
In 2013, photographer Haley Morris-Cafiero set up hidden cameras in public spaces to photograph herself for a self-portrait series. But what she found in the photos completely changed the direction of her work.

“After I had the film developed, I looked at the images and found that a man was standing behind me and appeared to be sneering at me," she wrote on her Kickstarter page. “I never thought that I would capture a glance that can last a microsecond.”

I will be hosting the @instagram takeover for @photoworks_uk this week. I will be sharing stories behind my photos and some new images later in the week. . #Repost @photoworks_uk with @get_repost ・・・ Haley Morris-Cafiero here as host of the Photoworks UK Instagram this week. I am honored to be sharing my images and their stories with you. I want to start with the image that started my project Wait Watchers. I was in Times Square and taking a self portrait in 2010 and when I got the film back I noticed this man behind me. I don’t know him or what he is thinking and I decided to set up a camera everywhere I went to see if I could capture the seemingly critical or questioning gazes of strangers. . @hmorriscafiero #performanceart #gaze #waitwatchers #contemporaryart

A post shared by Haley Morris-Cafiero (@hmorriscafiero) on

Her first set of photos went viral, but she was fat-shamed by many who told her she should stop complaining and get some exercise. So she went to the most vain place on Earth, Los Angeles and took even more photos.

Morris-Cafiero’s photos have resulted in the publican of a successful book, “The Watchers” and it has allowed her to speak for overweight people facing the same stigmas. “I am engaging in the conversation of body acceptance and idealized beauty standards that unrealistic and unwanted by many people,” she told ATTN:.

Check out Morris-Cafiero's website for more of her photos and to get a copy of her book.

