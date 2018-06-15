Overweight woman captures how strangers mock her when they think she's not looking

In 2013, photographer Haley Morris-Cafiero set up hidden cameras in public spaces to photograph herself for a self-portrait series. But what she found in the photos completely changed the direction of her work.

“After I had the film developed, I looked at the images and found that a man was standing behind me and appeared to be sneering at me," she wrote on her Kickstarter page. “I never thought that I would capture a glance that can last a microsecond.”

Her first set of photos went viral, but she was fat-shamed by many who told her she should stop complaining and get some exercise. So she went to the most vain place on Earth, Los Angeles and took even more photos.

Last week to catch Wait Watchers (2017) by Haley Morris-Cafiero at @United_Photo Gallery in DUMBO. https://t.co/LPrRPhdzto pic.twitter.com/UJoY8TvFYL — Tisch Photo &Imaging (@tischphoto) April 18, 2017