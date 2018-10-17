People laughing at Lady Gaga's wild outfit from last night are missing a very serious point.

Elle Magazine held its 25th Women in Hollywood event this month in Los Angeles. Those honored on the night included Shonda Rhimes, Sarah Paulson, Keira Knightley, Angela Bassett, and Lady Gaga.

Never one to shy away from making a loud fashion statement, Gaga shocked fellow attendees and the press by appearing on the red carpet wearing an oversized Marc Jacobs suit and her hair in a low bun.

But Gaga’s look wasn’t just for shock value. During her acceptance speech, she said her fashion choice was a statement on the commodification of female bodies in Hollywood.