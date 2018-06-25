People who get goosebumps while listening to music might have seriously interesting brains

Do you sometimes get teary-eyed while driving in the car listening to your favorite song? When you go to a concert do you experience feelings of euphoria? Do you sometimes listen to music to regulate your mood?

Then, according to science, you have a uniquely-wired brain.

Matthew Sachs, a former Harvard undergraduate, studied ten people who get emotional when listening to music and ten who don’t. He discovered that those with a strong emotional connection to music have a denser volume of fibers that connect their brain's auditory cortex to areas that process emotions.

Sachs also believes that these people are better at connecting sound with feeling and have a richer emotional life, overall.

He hopes to one day research how music affects brain activity to help people with psychological disorders. “Depression causes an inability to experience pleasure of everyday things,” he told Quartz. “You could use music with a therapist to explore feelings.”