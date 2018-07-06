'Perfect' marriage destroyed after wife sees these Facebook messages

Colin and Sharon met in 2000, were engaged in 2011, and got married 12 months later. After the wedding, Colin lost his job at a male-dominated warehouse and landed a new one at Sainsbury's supermarket.

The new job was a bit of a change for Colin who wasn’t accustomed to working with women. "I didn't think anything of it, I was happy he'd got a new job after being made redundant from his factory role," Sharon told The Sun. “He was shy and I trusted he wasn't the cheating type but that all changed after we got married.”

After getting comfortable in his new job, Colin began ignoring his wife, staying out late, buying new clothes, and wearing aftershave. “It was as though a switch had been flicked and Colin was a new man, his new job had made him over-confident,” Sharon says.

He also spent a lot of time texting on his cellphone.

Colin’s rapid change in behavior aroused Sharon’s suspicions, so she opened up his Facebook page and was shocked to see he was cheating on her.