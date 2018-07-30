Playboy launches stunning NSFW campaign to promote new shoe line

Playboy launches stunning NSFW campaign to promote new shoe line
Tod Perry
Jul 30, 2018@9:27 PM
Advertising

Playboy became one of the most recognizable brands on Earth and it wasn’t because of clothes. Actually, it was because its models rarely wore any. But now, Hugh Hefner’s iconic bunny logo is going to grace a high-end designer tennis shoe, and the sexy ads are what’s getting all the attention.


Editor’s note: Don't freak out. The model has nipples IRL. But she’s been digitally de-nippled to meet Instagram’s strict no-lady-nipples policy.

Advertising

#Repost @tinotendamushore (@get_repost) ・・・ ITS OUT!!!!! I'm still pinching myself! I'm on the freaking COVER!! #rawsauce #toomuchsauce #booty #melaninpoppin 🍫🍫🍫🍫🍑 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑💦💦💦🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #photographer @ruudbaan #brand @masongarments x @playboy #mua @naimaevebeauty #stylist @mitchelgray @ritchiesaimo #Repost @playboy_nl with @get_repost @zenith.mov ・・・ OMG! Heerlijk! Ligt weer fijne nieuwe Playboy op je wachten in de kiosk (en op Blende). Get it while its hot hot hot! Even kijken hoor: topinterview met @gerardekdom over zijn overstap naar @radio10nl, een ode aan @mickjagger, @tinomartin01 en veel meer. Zoals die sneaks die t covermodel @tinotendamushore draagt van @masongarments. Nice! #playboynl #playboy #masongarments #collab #lifestyle #outnow #covergirl

A post shared by Ruud Baan (@ruudbaan) on

Now scroll back up and pay attention to the shoes. There were shoes in those photos, we swear.

Italian premium footwear label Mason Garments collaborated with Playboy on the limited-edition Torino sneaker. The Torino has the Playboy bunny embroidered on its heel caps and “Guilty Pleasures” imprinted on the midsole. It comes in a black, velvet dust bag reminiscent of Hefner’s bathrobe. Purchasers will be happy to learn the shoe also comes with a copy of the July issue of Playboy Netherlands.

Advertising

Only 375 pairs of the Torino will be available when it is released internationally on August 10. No pricing information is currently available. Which means it'll cost a lot more than a new pair of Jordans, plus a few Yeezys, some throwback Reeboks, and a pair of these ...

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc