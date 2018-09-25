Postpartum ad campaign gets multiple rejections for containing the word ‘vagina’

The human race couldn’t have made it very far without the vagina.

We owe it a debt of gratitude that we’ll never understand.

But how do we repay the beautiful part of the female body that allows life to happen in the first place? By never speaking its name in polite company.

There is a latent Puritanical force in American culture that still tells us we should feel ashamed about bringing up the vagina in public. In fact, we have to pay extra for cable just to see one on television.

FridaBaby, a company that makes products to please parents and their babies, has updated the packaging for its MomWasher, so it now features the tagline "Trust Us, Your Vagina Will Thank You."

According to FridaBaby, the MomWasher “works upside down to make post-delivery healing for your vajayjay cleaner and easier. Simple, portable, a little adorable, the MomWasher is perfectly designed with new moms in mind."

FridaBaby launched an ad campaign for its MomWasher featuring the tagline "Trust Us, Your Vagina Will Thank You.” But the ad has been straight-up rejected in more than a few markets.