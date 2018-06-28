Pregnant woman finally realizes her annoying dog is trying to save her life

Shortly after becoming pregnant with her first child, 21-year-old Alhanna Butler started having terrible back pain. Her doctors told her not to worry, it was only because she was pregnant had a small frame.

But the pain continued and Butler’s dog, Keola, a Japanese Akita, began staring at her for long periods of time. Butler posted a photo of herself and Keola on Facebook and her mother was alarmed by the picture. So she called Butler to say the dog was telling her something was wrong.

Butler went to the hospital where she was diagnosed with an antibiotic-resistant bug and a double-kidney infection. Doctors told her that if she had waited any longer she would have died.

She stayed in the hospital for over a month and doctors had to create a new type of antibiotic to save her life.

Her new baby, Lincoln, was born happy and healthy.

"I have absolutely no doubt that both me and Lincoln would not be here today if it wasn't for Keola,” Butler told the Mirror. “It was incredible. She knew I was seriously ill when no one else did and she made sure she told me. Whenever I went out the house, [her husband] said she would cry and pace around and she had never done this before. She would follow me around when I was sick and sit staring at me.”