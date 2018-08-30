Racists panic after the fake story of a black woman spitting in white people’s coffee goes viral

Racists are so desperate to find a reason to support their disgusting ideas they’ll believe just about anything. Case in point was a fake story that started on Facebook and wound up threatening the lives of several Starbucks employees.

Back in January, someone created the fake Facebook profile of an African-American woman named Shanell Rivers. They then used the profile to make it look as though a black woman was doing disgusting things to white Starbucks customers.

A Starbucks store in Brookhaven, Georgia began receiving threats and closed a few hours early. A heavy police presence was sent to the area to stop any potential violence.

A bunch of racist white people saw the post and flipped out.

#StarbucksContamination New finds on starbuckscontamination case.

