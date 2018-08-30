Racists panic after the fake story of a black woman spitting in white people’s coffee goes viral

Racists are so desperate to find a reason to support their disgusting ideas they’ll believe just about anything. Case in point was a fake story that started on Facebook and wound up threatening the lives of several Starbucks employees.
Back in January, someone created the fake Facebook profile of an African-American woman named Shanell Rivers. They then used the profile to make it look as though a black woman was doing disgusting things to white Starbucks customers.
A Starbucks store in Brookhaven, Georgia began receiving threats and closed a few hours early. A heavy police presence was sent to the area to stop any potential violence.
A bunch of racist white people saw the post and flipped out.
Starbucks tried to squash the rumor on Twitter.
Starbucks released a statement saying they do not have an employee named Shanell Rivers. “Nobody by the name of Shanell Rivers works for, or has worked for, Starbucks,” a company spokesperson said. “These posts are fake and were created with malicious intent. We are working with local authorities to determine how these fake posts were created and circulated.”