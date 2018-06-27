Remember these TGIF stars from the '90s? Here's what they look like now.

“TGIF” was a family programming block on ABC that originally ran from 1989 to 2000. Although ABC has brought back “TGIF” a few times, nothing beats the ‘90s line up which included such classics as “Full House,” “Step By Step,” Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper,” and “Boy Meets World.”

Ever wondered what happened to your favorite "TGIF "stars of the ‘90s? Scroll down to see what they look like now.

Candace Cameron — "Full House"

Then ...

Now Candace Cameron Bure ...

John Stamos — "Full House"

Then ...