Remember these TGIF stars from the '90s? Here's what they look like now.

Theo Lannom
Jun 27, 2018@10:56 PM
“TGIF” was a family programming block on ABC that originally ran from 1989 to 2000. Although ABC has brought back “TGIF” a few times, nothing beats the ‘90s line up which included such classics as “Full House,” “Step By Step,” Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper,” and “Boy Meets World.”

Ever wondered what happened to your favorite "TGIF "stars of the ‘90s? Scroll down to see what they look like now.

Candace Cameron — "Full House"

Then ...

Now Candace Cameron Bure ...

John Stamos — "Full House"

Then ...

Now ...

Jodie Sweetin — "Full House"

Then ...

Now ...

Bob Saget — "Full House"

Then ...

Now ...

Dave Coulier — "Full House"

Then ...

Now ...

Jaleel White — "Family Matters"

Then ...

Now ...

Reginald VelJohnson — "Family Matters"

Then ...

Now ...

Darius McCrary — "Family Matters"

Now ...

Ben Savage — "Boy Meets World"

Then ...

Now ...

Danielle Fishel — "Boy Meets World"

Then ...

Now ...

Will Friedle — "Boy Meets World"

Then ...

Now ...

Rider Strong — "Boy Meets World"

Then ...

Now ...

Mark Curry — "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper"

Then ...

Now ...

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images North America

Melissa Joan Hart — "Sabrina the Teenage Witch"

Now ...

Patrick Duffy — "Step By Step"

Then ...

Now ...

Suzanne Somers — "Step By Step"

Then ...

Now ...

Christine Lakin — "Step By Step"

Then ...

Now ...

