Rihanna takes inclusivity one step further by featuring stunning nine-months-pregnant model

While the runways of New York, Paris, and Milan have been increasingly inclusive over the past few years by featuring models with diverse body types and skin tones, Rihanna took things a step further at New York’s Fashion Week.

On September 12, Rih closed out fashion week with an amazing runway show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie line at the Brooklyn Naval Yard. The set was steamy step into a world with dense flora and fauna, reminiscent of the Garden of Eden.

In this magical, sensual garden, models of all shapes and sizes frolicked in animal-print designs and silky robes. But among the women in the garden there was one that stood out above all, 22-year-old model, Slick Woods.

The nine-months-pregnant Woods flaunted her body by wearing only a strappy one-piece and with black pasties.

When asked by Vogue of she was going for a Garden of Eden theme, Rihanna was mostly in agreement.

“It’s funny you say Garden of Eden, because it is mixing the really organic, authentic things of the world and meshing it with what we see in the future or what we hope to see in the future: Women being celebrated in all forms and all body types and all races and all cultures. It’s a celebration of womanhood,” Rihanna told Vogue.