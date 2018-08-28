Serena Williams responds to her catsuit controversy by playing in a tutu

Last week, French Open president Bernard Guidicelli proved that tennis was still a stuffy sport ran by crotchety old men when he said he’d ban Serena Williams from wearing her “Black Panther”-inspired catsuit in next year’s tournament. “One must respect the game and the place,” Guidicelli said.
Williams not only wore the black catsuit because it made her look like a badass superhero, but to improve circulation in her legs. She’s been plagued by blood clots throughout her career.
Guidicelli’s comments created an online backlash, and even Nike got in on it.
While Williams told the press she accepted Guidicelli’s decision, she got back at him in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday, August 27. She wore a custom-designed tutu by Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh and Nike in her match against Magda Linette.
Williams capped off the outfit with some black fishnet stockings to help her blood clots and some sparkling silver sneakers with “Serena” written on the outer sole.
Williams defeated Linette 6-4, 6-0