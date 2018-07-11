Servers share the 9 most cringe-worthy public break-ups they've ever witnessed

Advertising

Restaurants are where people come together to celebrate and they're also places where they go to have a heart to heart. So servers and bartenders wind witnessing a lot of emotional moments in people's lives, not all of them happy. So a Redditor asked servers to share "the worst break up you've ever witnessed?" and the responses were pretty heartbreaking. The Failed Proposal "I saw a failed marriage proposal. It was so awkward cause the guy had a cake made and everything. He said he didn't want it anymore and left the cake. So I'm like sitting in the back eating a cake that says 'Julie, Marry me?' with a bunch of other servers. It was delish." — Just_a_Little_bit_ The Unhappiest Place on Earth (Not from a server, but still a great response.) I was at the amusement park with some friends. They have a little girl, so we were in line for a kiddie ride. There was a couple right behind us, and you could hear the mom arguing with the dad about never including her in anything and how she wasn’t wanted in his life, she wasn’t important to him, etc. He was trying to hush her which only pissed her off more.

Anyway, she ends up saying, 'Don’t tell me to shut up. Don’t tell me anything. Don’t ever talk to me again. I’m leaving.' And she left. I didn’t ride with my friends and their kid, but I stayed behind to take photos/video of them. Looking at the pics/video is pretty heartbreaking. You see all these happy people and then there’s the dad and his son. The son is plenty happy because he was too young to realize the significance of the fight, but the dad is sitting there holding back tears, flashing a sad smile to his son whenever he turned to look at him and going right back to depressed when his son turned away." — TheGreatPastaWars

DECLINED "I work at a fine dining restaurant and we always have proposals. One night, the guy at my table sneaks away to tell me he's planning on proposing during dessert. He was really nice and super excited, so I decided to throw in some celebratory drinks and a framed picture free-of-charge to make the moment memorable for the couple.

So, I'm standing around the corner from the table holding two champagne flutes, chocolate covered strawberries on a plate covered in rose petals, and a digital camera to take the picture for the frame. As I come around the corner with all my gifts, I realize they are both bawling. I'm still thinking they are tears of joy, so I start snapping some pictures, completely oblivious. It wasn't until i asked if i could see her ring and she DECLINED (which never happens) that i recognized how mortified both of their faces were. I walked away super fast after i realized I just made a failed marriage proposal 10x more awkward by forcing them to celebrate it..." — Jammy_P

The Cheater "Not quite a break-up, but I had a table of two women, and one of them apparently told the other that she had been sleeping with her boyfriend. I was about 30 feet away, I just heard yelling, the one being cheated on ran outside crying to smoke, then came back inside yelling about what a stupid whore the other was." — Azureknight205

Old Folks Home "I was a waiter at a retirement home. One day a couple that had been married for 30 or 40 years divorced over night. Next day, the man was in the dining room, talking and flirting with the other ladies while his 'ex' was nowhere to be seen. The next day they were together again. They acted like they were still married and nothing had happened. Old people are fuckin' weird." — The Kickastronaut Keeping it in the Family

"I wasn't working at this bar but I witnessed a break-up there on Valentine's Day. This couple was arguing — very loudly at that — about their problems in the relationship. Well one thing led to another and then a woman screams out: "Oh yeah? WELL I FUCKED YOUR DAD!" The poor guy didn't even know what to say. He was so dumbfounded that he just sat there while she stormed out." — ItalyPinoy95

Keep it on Ice "I was a server and we had one table on its own private balcony. The table is in my section tonight and my boss tells me the guy that made the reservation was proposing and wants the most expensive bottle of wine we have chilled and ready to go. We had it all planned out so we brought the dinner flowed directly by the wine. Well, I go back to check on them, they don't look happy. Bring the check, bottle of wine not opened, then they leave. It was awkward telling them to have a good night. He definitely wasn't." — lafshdctid

The High-Pressure Sale "I worked at an Italian restaurant in college. One afternoon, this guy lets us know that he's going to purpose to his girlfriend later that night. He has flowers and balloons delivered. He kept on saying he wanted a lot of people to witness it and asked for the staff to gather around and video the proposal. So there are 10 of us standing there, staring at them, holding balloons. He pops the question. She just sits there. She doesn't smile AT ALL. She looks around at all of us, and quietly says yes. The guy freaks out and starts crying and laughing and started hugging the waitstaff. This chick was clearly not into it, the guy probably knew and so he made her feel so uncomfortable that she felt like she had to say yes." — combos_incident

Gutted "Once at my Italian restaurant, a man and woman came in and sat, looking pretty pissed at each other. Very nice looking, business attire, mid forties. They had menus and their waitress asked them a few times but all they got was one glass of merlot, and they sat and talked for hours. ... I got a bit busy, and when I looked back over, the woman was gone, and the man was sitting there alone, and just looked so freaking empty it was incredible. I went by to check on him and he just looks up and asks if he can borrow a phone. Twenty minutes later, a car pulls up and he leaves and I never saw either of them again. But it was hands down a totally heartbreaking end for the man." — Personcar

