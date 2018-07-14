Sexist trolls launched ridiculous attack on Mariah Carey over this photo

After a recent performance at the legendary Hollywood Bowl, national treasure Mariah Carey, 47, celebrated with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, 34, at Mastros Steakhouse in Beverly Hills.

While toasting the diva’s masterful performance, Carey and Tanaka posed for a photo at the dinner table and it was posted to her Instagram. While the photo should have received positive comments about the loving couple, instead, the trolls came out and attacked Carey and her cleavage-accentuating gown.

cb_Mariah: you need to lose some weight cause you're starting to look like a whale

mehpeykerdz: You better cover those airbags, you're not young anymore, it"s gros

just_me_vivki: You seriously need to get some clothes that fit you look so uncomfortable in every picture you take

queendre_81: She looks like she can't breathe

stem82: Ill fitting dress

Why in the hell do people write nasty, sexist comments to celebrities on social media? A recent study found that trolls have high levels for two traits: psychopathy and cognitive empathy. Which basically means they don’t care much about other’s feelings and they are “adept at recognizing what will upset someone.”