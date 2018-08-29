Sexy open-back bralette is the Ta-Ta towel with a sultry makeover

Last year, the Ta-Ta towel changed the way that women thought about bras, especially the well-endowed.
The bra is basically a towel that hangs around a woman’s neck. Ta-Ta towel fans love it because there’s no strap digging into their backs and the material is great at preventing boob sweat.
It’s detractors think the Ta-Ta towel is an unattractive undergarment.
Now, online clothing retailer SheIn, has sexified the Ta-Ta- towel by applying the same design concept to lingerie. The open-back embroidered rose lace bralette has a beautiful floral pattern on top of see-through black lace.
Although it’s definitely a different look, women who’ve purchased it seem to like it. It has a 4.5-star rating on SheIn’s website.
One big-boobed user really loves the fit:
I am actually a 36G! I was super skeptical buying this product because my boobs are huge. The scale was super helpful and I think it fits true to size. Some things that blew me away: my boobs did NOT pop out when touching the floor, reaching up, twisting, even shimmying nothing fell out. The elastic within the material completely fit all the way around. I loved the adjustable elastic. The colors are beautiful and it looks just like the image. Obviously there’s no true support but I didn't expect it to. I purchased it for backless dress or for leisure (There are no adhesive or backless bras my size). I give this an overall A++
Another user is a fan of it’s quality:
Weirdest thing I’ve ever bought, but is useful, cute and really good material
The men love it, too:
I love this I never wore it with a dress but in the house I did and my bf went crazy he adores it on me