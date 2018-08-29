Sexy open-back bralette is the Ta-Ta towel with a sultry makeover

Last year, the Ta-Ta towel changed the way that women thought about bras, especially the well-endowed.

Say hello to our newest towel, #LifesABeach! 🏖 This comfy #TaTa tamer is the perfect way to set the sun on an amazing summer. Keep your girls high and dry in the August heat by adding to your #TaTaTowel collection now: https://t.co/sBilKvWvvb pic.twitter.com/YBEp6SHlnK — Ta-Ta Towels (@tatatowel) August 20, 2018

The bra is basically a towel that hangs around a woman’s neck. Ta-Ta towel fans love it because there’s no strap digging into their backs and the material is great at preventing boob sweat.

Hey ladies, a friend of mine at work got so fed up with her sweaty boobs that she bought a Ta-Ta towel. Stupid name, good product. Just thought I'd recommend it so it's less weird admitting that I've been thinking about your tits. — Matt Smith (@foxhill_matt) August 5, 2018

You need a ta-ta towel. pic.twitter.com/ZaV4UsAVP1 — Donna McClish (@mcclishd) July 25, 2018

Spend as much time in my ta-ta towel as I can #MySummerGoals — ✌🏼💛☺️ (@gigimcge) June 25, 2018

It’s detractors think the Ta-Ta towel is an unattractive undergarment.

ugly - who designs this crap?! Say Goodbye to Boob Sweat With the Ta-Ta Towel That Just Went Viral https://t.co/08uUkShVzP via @Marie Claire — Judy Pelton (@JudyPelton) September 3, 2017

Now, online clothing retailer SheIn, has sexified the Ta-Ta- towel by applying the same design concept to lingerie. The open-back embroidered rose lace bralette has a beautiful floral pattern on top of see-through black lace.