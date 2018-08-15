Sexy selfies got her a ton of fans — but it was all a stunt. The art world's going crazy.

Tod Perry
Aug 15, 2018@11:29 PM
In 2014, then 26-year-old, Argentinian-born artist Amalia Ulman took her Instagram followers on a personal journey that, in the end, wound up being a long, scripted, and perfectly-executed performance piece. Her point: to expose the performative nature of social media.

The story starts with Ulman presenting herself as an optimistic young woman pursuing her dreams in Los Angeles.

#tbt fashion shoot!! Thank u @scottwala for such great images

A post shared by Amalia's Instagram (@amaliaulman) on

But then she breaks up with her boyfriend.


To cope with the break-up, she starts posting nebulous, passive-aggressive messages directed at her ex.

YES. Haters gonna hate

A post shared by Amalia's Instagram (@amaliaulman) on

The once-innocent girl begins posting sexy selfies.

She has breast augmentation surgery.

Then she starts snorting coke.

lol cute #sugar #yummy gettin outta house tonite FINALLY lololol

A post shared by Amalia's Instagram (@amaliaulman) on

She tries dating again.

More sexy photos.

Bettr sore than sorry

A post shared by Amalia's Instagram (@amaliaulman) on

She dies her hair black and starts looking like an addict.

Srsly mercury retrograde or som shit

A post shared by Amalia's Instagram (@amaliaulman) on

She battles crippling depression.

luv ths pic bang bang 🔫🔫🔫🚬🚬

A post shared by Amalia's Instagram (@amaliaulman) on

Suffers crippling depression.

Then gets her life back by practicing a little self-care.

Rise and shine 🙏

A post shared by Amalia's Instagram (@amaliaulman) on

Oooh, is that a new man?

Isn't it nice to be taken care of✨

A post shared by Amalia's Instagram (@amaliaulman) on

Then she told her followers that it was all a hoax.

Ulman’s work was archived by the digital art site Rhizome, and in 2016, and titled "Excellences & Perfections." It later went on display at Tate Modern's "Performing for the Camera" group show. In 2018, it was transformed into a book.

