Sexy selfies got her a ton of fans — but it was all a stunt. The art world's going crazy.

In 2014, then 26-year-old, Argentinian-born artist Amalia Ulman took her Instagram followers on a personal journey that, in the end, wound up being a long, scripted, and perfectly-executed performance piece. Her point: to expose the performative nature of social media.

The story starts with Ulman presenting herself as an optimistic young woman pursuing her dreams in Los Angeles.

But then she breaks up with her boyfriend.



To cope with the break-up, she starts posting nebulous, passive-aggressive messages directed at her ex.

YES. Haters gonna hate A post shared by Amalia's Instagram (@amaliaulman) on Jul 4, 2014 at 12:54am PDT

The once-innocent girl begins posting sexy selfies.