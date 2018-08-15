Sexy selfies got her a ton of fans — but it was all a stunt. The art world's going crazy.

In 2014, then 26-year-old, Argentinian-born artist Amalia Ulman took her Instagram followers on a personal journey that, in the end, wound up being a long, scripted, and perfectly-executed performance piece. Her point: to expose the performative nature of social media.
The story starts with Ulman presenting herself as an optimistic young woman pursuing her dreams in Los Angeles.
But then she breaks up with her boyfriend.
To cope with the break-up, she starts posting nebulous, passive-aggressive messages directed at her ex.
The once-innocent girl begins posting sexy selfies.
She has breast augmentation surgery.
Then she starts snorting coke.
She tries dating again.
More sexy photos.
She dies her hair black and starts looking like an addict.
She battles crippling depression.
Then gets her life back by practicing a little self-care.
Oooh, is that a new man?
Then she told her followers that it was all a hoax.
Ulman’s work was archived by the digital art site Rhizome, and in 2016, and titled "Excellences & Perfections." It later went on display at Tate Modern's "Performing for the Camera" group show. In 2018, it was transformed into a book.