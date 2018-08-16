Sports Illustrated model shocks crowd by breastfeeding on the runway

Earlier this year, Sports Illustrated put out a call for women across the world to be the next Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. The SI team watched over 7500 videos and met over 3000 women in person before narrowing the group down to 16 finalists.

On July 15, the Sweet 16 walked the SI Swimsuit x Paraiso runway in Miami’s South Beach. And when finalist Mara Martin took the runway the audience couldn’t believe their eyes.

Martin walked down the runway wearing a beautiful one-shoulder, two-piece gold bikini while breastfeeding her five-year-old daughter.

According to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day, the decision for Martin to go out with her daughter was completely spontaneous. "When I was talking with the girls backstage prior to the show beginning, I saw that Mara's baby was sleeping and peacefully nursing,” he said. "I asked Mara if she would want to walk and continue to nurse. She said 'Oh my gosh, yes! Really? Are you sure?', and I said absolutely!”