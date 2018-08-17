Stepfather gets revenge on ungrateful stepdaughter after she broke his heart

It’s a considerable honor to be able to walk one’s daughter down the aisle at her wedding. It’s the culmination of years of parenting and signifies the beginning of her new family.

Anonymous Reddit user, Godzilla_moon was denied the opportunity to walk his stepdaughter down the aisle at her wedding and got the sweetest revenge possible. He posted the story to Reddit and it has since been deleted.

It’s even more disgusting knowing he agreed to pay for the entire ceremony and spent $40,000 putting the girl through college.

It all started when he wasn’t allowed to invite any guests to the event.

"The wedding venue holds 250 people max. I gave them a list of 20 people that I wanted invited, you know, since I was paying for everything. They told me that was no problem and they’d take care of it. So I let these people know they’d be getting an invite and they should save the date.”

But none of his friends received any invitations.