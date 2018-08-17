Stepfather gets revenge on ungrateful stepdaughter after she broke his heart

It’s a considerable honor to be able to walk one’s daughter down the aisle at her wedding. It’s the culmination of years of parenting and signifies the beginning of her new family.
Anonymous Reddit user, Godzilla_moon was denied the opportunity to walk his stepdaughter down the aisle at her wedding and got the sweetest revenge possible. He posted the story to Reddit and it has since been deleted.
It’s even more disgusting knowing he agreed to pay for the entire ceremony and spent $40,000 putting the girl through college.
It all started when he wasn’t allowed to invite any guests to the event.
"The wedding venue holds 250 people max. I gave them a list of 20 people that I wanted invited, you know, since I was paying for everything. They told me that was no problem and they’d take care of it. So I let these people know they’d be getting an invite and they should save the date.”
But none of his friends received any invitations.
“Saturday, I saw one of my friends on this list at the golf course and asked if he was coming. He told me that he wasn’t invited. He told me that he got an announcement, but not an invitation. He had it in his back seat (along with probably six months of mail) and showed it to me. Sure enough, it was just an announcement, and my name was nowhere on it. It had her dad's name and her mom's name and not mine."
This lead to an altercation with his girlfriend of ten years, his stepdaughter’s mother.
“I was pissed, but not a hell of a lot I could do because the important people in my life had already been offended. My GF said 'if some people didn’t rsvp yes, I might be able to get a couple people in.' But that is an ultimate slap in the face in my opinion. So I was boiling on Saturday.”
The next day, the family held a dinner with the the future in-law's family and guess show showed up? The stepdaughter’s biological father! According to Gorilla_moon, the "real" dad:
"…has not contributed a cent to her education or paid any child support, though that is my girlfriend’s fault as c.s. was not part of the settlement, she still loves him and wants him in her life. He stays long enough to break her heart by skipping town and breaking some promise that he made her."
At the dinner, the stepdaughter broke Gorilla_Moon’s heart once and for all.
“At this little dinner my stepdaughter announced that her 'Real Dad' was going to be able to make it to her wedding and that now he'd be able to give her away. This was greeted with a chorus of 'Oh how great' and 'How wonderful's.”
The stepfather was angry and heartbroken at the same time. So he proposed a toast to the couple.
"'I'd like to make a toast.' The sound of spoons against glasses ring in my years. 'It has been my great pleasure to be a part of this family for the past ten years.' Awe, how sweet. 'At this point in my life I feel I owe a debt of gratitude to bride and groom, because they have opened my eyes to something very important.' Confident smiles exchanged. 'They have showed me that my position in this family is not what I once thought it was.'
And now a glimmer of confusion and shock begins to spread on the faces in the room. 'Though I once thought of myself as the patriarch or godfather of the family, commanding great respect and sought out for help in times of need, it seems instead that I hold the position of an ATM, good for a stream of money, but not much else. As I have been replaced as host, both on the invitations and in the ceremony, I am resigning my financial duties as host to my successor, Real Dad. So cheers to the happy couple and the path they have chosen.' I finished my drink. 'You all can let yourselves out.'"
Shortly after his powerful “toast” Gorilla_Moon’s girlfriend and stepdaughter moved out of his house and in with the future in-laws. The couple is now attempting to “scale back” the wedding and asking the groom's parents to pay for it.