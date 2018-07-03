Student disguises giant flask as purse and everyone who sees it is impressed

Advertising
Sometimes the best way to hide contraband is to put it right out there in the open where no one’s expecting it.
Last year, British student Eleanor Clarke was having a helluva time hiding her giant, novelty-sized flask so she just pretended it was her clutch. Clarke held the silver flask next to her beautiful high-slit black gown and none of her teachers at the prom seemed to notice.
“Still don’t know how I got away with a huge hip flask as my prom clutch,” Clarke wrote in her tweet which rightfully earned over 300,000 likes.
Look at that thing, it’s the size of the gas tank on a diesel.
After the tweet went viral, she’s been praised as a modern-day folk hero for thumbing her nose in the face of authority.
Advertising
Advertising