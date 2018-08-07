Suspicious detail in woman's sext spotted by jealous boyfriend and crap hits the fan

If you’re going to cheat, you better be stealth. These days, with social media and smart phones, it’s almost impossible not to get caught unless you’re really smart and sneaky.

In this story, Jackie was neither smart nor sneaky.

Jackie went on a business trip to Atlanta and told her boyfriend that she was alone. When she arrived at her hotel room, she gave the lonely guy some love by sending him a sext.

But her eagle-eyed boyfriend noticed an unfamiliar suitcase in the bathroom.

Realizing she may have been caught, Jackie tries to just play it off with a “LOL.”

So she gives him her room number, thinking when he calls the hotel room he'll get the concierge on the line and say, “Connect me to 1422.” But, instead, the boyfriend asked which room Jackie was staying in, and when nothing came up, he asked for Tom, Jackie’s boss.