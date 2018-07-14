Swimsuit-clad Hilary Duff shuts down sexist attacks in photo with her son

Hillary Duff has been in the spotlight since she was six years old, so she knows how brutal the tabloids and trolls can be. Celebrities can't hit the beach for a day with their families without having to fear being photographed and body-shamed in the gossip pages.

So when Duff took a beach vacation with her five-year-old son, she knew that photos of her body were going to wind up somewhere, so she preemptively took down the would-be body-shamers with an awesome IG post.

In the post, she explains why she loves all of her so-called "flaws" and it received over 1.3 million likes.

“I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages. I'm enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months. Since websites and magazines love to share 'celeb flaws' - well I have them! My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago. I'm turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go. Ladies, lets be proud of what we've got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed. You guys (you know who you are!) already know how to ruin a good time, and now you are body shamers as well.”