Taylor Swift's reaction to two fans getting engaged in front of her is a must-see

Five years ago, Anthony Yannuzzi and Stephanie Pysher started dating and they quickly bonded over their shared love of Taylor Swift. One of the first major events they attended together was a Swift concert.

Little did they know that the performer that initially brought them together would also help bring them together forever.

The couple had tickets for the Saturday show at Swift’s two-date run in Philadelphia from July 13 to 14, 2018. A few weeks before the show, they won tickets to the Friday concert with a VIP pass.

Yanuzzi wanted to propose to Pysher and thought it'd be perfect to do so in front of Swift. So he quickly set up a Twitter account to get Swift’s attention. “I just thought there was a slight chance,” he told The Delaware County Daily Times.

I want to give my girlfriend the proposal of her dreams! Help me spread the word so Taylor can see this. I know Taylor can make this night unforgettable. #ReputationTourPhillyProposal @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 — PHILADELPHIA SHOW PROPOSAL (@TSphilaPROPOSAL) June 7, 2018

On the day of the concert, the couple attended a VIP event, but had no idea they would meet their idol. “He just brought the ring because he thought he’d regret it forever if we got the chance to meet her and he didn’t bring it,” Pysher said.