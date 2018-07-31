Taylor Swift's reaction to two fans getting engaged in front of her is a must-see

Five years ago, Anthony Yannuzzi and Stephanie Pysher started dating and they quickly bonded over their shared love of Taylor Swift. One of the first major events they attended together was a Swift concert.
Little did they know that the performer that initially brought them together would also help bring them together forever.
The couple had tickets for the Saturday show at Swift’s two-date run in Philadelphia from July 13 to 14, 2018. A few weeks before the show, they won tickets to the Friday concert with a VIP pass.
Yanuzzi wanted to propose to Pysher and thought it'd be perfect to do so in front of Swift. So he quickly set up a Twitter account to get Swift’s attention. “I just thought there was a slight chance,” he told The Delaware County Daily Times.
On the day of the concert, the couple attended a VIP event, but had no idea they would meet their idol. “He just brought the ring because he thought he’d regret it forever if we got the chance to meet her and he didn’t bring it,” Pysher said.
The two were escorted to a room where they were given a photo op with the pop mega-star.
They couldn’t believe their luck.
While Pysher, a teacher, told Swift that her students knew she was a massive Swifty her boyfriend dropped on one knee and proposed. Swift's reaction was priceless. “Oh my God, is this for real?” she exclaimed.
“They walk into the meet and greet and he says, ‘We met five years ago at the Red Tour’ and then...’” the star wrote on Instagram.
Pysher couldn’t believe what was happening: she was being proposed to in front of her favorite singer. “It is just so surreal,” she said. The couple celebrated by dancing the night away at the concert.
The next day, the couple went to Swift’s second Philadelphia concert, this time wearing shirts with photos of their engagement.
The couple has yet to set a date for the wedding, but they’re certain they’ll be dancing to a Taylor Swift song.