Teacher busts everyone in class by broadcasting their browsing history

Drop in on just about any college class and you’ll see a room full of students with their faces planted firmly in their glowing laptops. But what percentage of them are actually taking notes versus scrolling through Facebook or buying shoes off Amazon?

A professor at the University of Michigan got fed up with his students surfing the web instead of listening to his lectures. So he posted a list of all the wildly inappropriate stuff he had caught his students doing on their computers during class.

A senior in the class EARTH 222/ENVIRON 232 snapped a photo of the list and posted it to Twitter.

My GSIs recorded all the things they caught students doing in lecture over the semester 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nvvhYAMaa0 — Tahany (@TahanyAls) April 17, 2017

While some students kept it pretty basic by looking at ESPN and the Huffington Post, there were a few who were caught buying $240 worth of turtlenecks, Photoshopping Donald Trump’s face onto Muppets and, of course, looking at porno.

When the students graduate with $100,000 in student loans, they’ll be sorry they wasted their money watching cat videos when they could have been learning something instead.