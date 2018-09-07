The best man absolutely ruined this couple’s $80,000 wedding and Twitter is livid

The number one rule of weddings is: it’s all about the bride.

The number two rule of weddings: it’s all about the bride.

The number three rule of weddings is: it’s all about the bride.

So when a member of the bridal party upstages the bride at her wedding, there should be hell to pay. But just how far should the newlyweds go to take vengeance on the narcissists who ruined their wedding? This was the question posed to Slate’s “Dear Prudence.”

Q. My husband’s best friend proposed to his girlfriend during our wedding ceremony:

Yep. The best man, who was also the officiant, took a moment to propose to his girlfriend while the bride walked down the aisle.