The cast of ‘Boy Meets World’ just reunited and the photos will give you all the ‘90s feels

The cast of the super-popular ‘90s ABC family sitcom “Boy Meets World” had a reunion of sorts at Wizard World Chicago Comic Con. The show was a mainstay of ABC’s TGIF lineup from 1993 to 2000.

At the reunion, stars Ben Savage, Daniella Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong recreated the an iconic cast photo from the ‘90s.

“We hate each other,” Fishel joked in the caption.

We hate each other A post shared by daniellefishel (@daniellefishel) on Aug 24, 2018 at 11:53am PDT

Family dinner A post shared by Ben Savage (@bensavage) on Aug 24, 2018 at 8:35pm PDT

Although “Boy Meets World” went off the air in 2000, the four reprised their roles for a spinoff “Girl Meets World” which ran on the Disney Channel from 2014 to 2017.