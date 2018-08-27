The cast of ‘Boy Meets World’ just reunited and the photos will give you all the ‘90s feels

The cast of the super-popular ‘90s ABC family sitcom “Boy Meets World” had a reunion of sorts at Wizard World Chicago Comic Con. The show was a mainstay of ABC’s TGIF lineup from 1993 to 2000.
At the reunion, stars Ben Savage, Daniella Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong recreated the an iconic cast photo from the ‘90s.
“We hate each other,” Fishel joked in the caption.
Although “Boy Meets World” went off the air in 2000, the four reprised their roles for a spinoff “Girl Meets World” which ran on the Disney Channel from 2014 to 2017.
What else has the cast been up to since “Boy Meets World” went off the air?
Ben Savage (Cory Matthews) attended Stanford, majoring in political science. He’s made appearances on shows such as “Criminal Minds” and “Without a Trace.”
Daniella Fishel (Topanga Lawrence) has starred in TV’s “Gravity Falls” as well as the films “National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze” and “Boiling Pot.”
Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter) graduated magna cum laude from Columbia University in 2004 and has appeared in the films “Cabin Fever” and “The Dungeon Master.”
Will Friedle (Eric Mattews) has been busy playing animated characters such as Terry McGinnis in "Batman Beyond" and Ron Stoppable in the Disney Channel’s “Kim Possible.”