Bar giving female customers secret drink to protect them from creeps

No matter how cool your Tinder date looks online, there’s always a chance they'll wind up being a creep.
That’s why a bar in Florida is looking out for the safety of its female customers by offering a special shot they can order to get out of bad dates. The Iberian Rooster, a Portuguese restaurant in downtown St. Petersburg, has a sign in the ladies’ room which explains the secret drink.
When a woman orders an angel shot either at the bar or with a waiter, it’s a secret signal saying she’s on a bad date. Here's how to order:
Neat: Your bartender will escort you to your vehicle.
With ice: Your bartender will call an Ubert or Lyft for you.
With lime: Your bartender will call the police.
“The goal for this place was to be a safe place where people can go on a romantic date. We don’t want someone else to ruin a good time,” Russell Andrade, the restaurant’s owner, told the Tampa Bay Times.
A bar called the brickyard in St. Albans, England has a similar sign posted in its ladies’ room. This one urges female customers to go to the bar and ask for Rachelle or Jennifer if they needed help getting out of a bad date.