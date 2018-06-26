Bar giving female customers secret drink to protect them from creeps

No matter how cool your Tinder date looks online, there’s always a chance they'll wind up being a creep.

That’s why a bar in Florida is looking out for the safety of its female customers by offering a special shot they can order to get out of bad dates. The Iberian Rooster, a Portuguese restaurant in downtown St. Petersburg, has a sign in the ladies’ room which explains the secret drink.

When a woman orders an angel shot either at the bar or with a waiter, it’s a secret signal saying she’s on a bad date. Here's how to order:

Neat: Your bartender will escort you to your vehicle.

With ice: Your bartender will call an Ubert or Lyft for you.

With lime: Your bartender will call the police.