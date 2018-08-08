The surprising male body type ladies most lust after

When women are asked who the hottest male celebrities are you'll often hear the names Brad Pitt, Michael B. Jordan, Channing Tatum or Idris Elba mentioned.
But when it comes to looking at pornography, the most popular body types aren't those you’ll find with the aforementioned Hollywood hunks. According to a Pornhub spokesperson, the male body types ladies lust after are “hairy” and “daddy."
Now, when women search for “daddy” are they looking for someone like this?
Or this?
Or, maybe this?
The Pornhub hub spokesperson also revealed that when it comes to sex acts, women's top searches are "lesbian" and "three some."
The terms "big d***" and "black/ebony" are also popular with female Pornhub users.
So, if you’re a dude with some hair on his chest, it’s time to loosen up those top buttons and show a little fur. According to the folks at Pornhub, the ladies are out there searching for it.