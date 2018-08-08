The surprising male body type ladies most lust after

When women are asked who the hottest male celebrities are you'll often hear the names Brad Pitt, Michael B. Jordan, Channing Tatum or Idris Elba mentioned.

But when it comes to looking at pornography, the most popular body types aren't those you’ll find with the aforementioned Hollywood hunks. According to a Pornhub spokesperson, the male body types ladies lust after are “hairy” and “daddy."

Now, when women search for “daddy” are they looking for someone like this?

Or this?

Or, maybe this?