The terrifying results that come from not washing your hair for years has a surprisingly cute name

There’s a new counterculture hair trend coming to a hippy town near you: the beaver tail.
It’s like dreadlocks without any of the style or airflow. People with beaver tails stop washing their hair until it becomes on large lump of matted hair that pulls at their scalp and greases up their backs.
Why you should run away from anyone you see with a beaver tail:
- Unwashed hair accumulates body oils, dead skin flakes, and dirt so it weighs five times more than clean hair. This additional weight can cause irritation to the scalp and hair loss.
- Beaver tails are also known to attract insects that make nests and lay eggs inside their host’s hair.
- If the clump of hair gets long enough to hit the ground it’ll attract even more dirt.
- It goes without saying, a beaver tail smells like hell.
