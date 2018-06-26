These identical twins spent $20,000 to look like Brad Pitt. Here's how it went.

Let’s face it, there are a lot of advantages to being good looking. Attractive people tend to be happier and healthier than average-looking people and they make more money.

Of yeah, and more people also want to have sex with them.

So 21-year-old twin brothers Matt and Mike Schlepp from Arizona decided that to get more female attention they would have plastic surgery to look like Hollywood hunk, Brad Pitt. The two documented their journey on MTV’s “I Want A Famous Face.”

For the brothers to go from average-looking to super studs, it took a lot of procedures and $20,000. Mike had a nose job, cheek, jaw and chin implants, and Matt had a nose job and a chin implant. Between the two of them, they had 41 porcelain veneers put on their teeth.

So how did it turn out? You be the judge.



The brothers seem to be really happy with their decision. "It was more than worth it. I would do it ten times over. It has definitely helped me get more girls,” Matt told MTV. “I'll walk and get that double-take from girls and hear the whispering that follows."

"I never knew that I could be as happy as I am right now," Mike added. "I feel on top of the world by the few tweaks that I went through. Go through with the surgery now because you don't want to go through life always feeling down with the way that you look."