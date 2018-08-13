These new ‘denim thongs’ give you all the high-rise you can handle, but without the ‘jeans’

High-rise jeans are all the rage in ladies’ fashion right now. They’re great for curvy girls because they make their silhouettes look slimmer. And they’re wonderful for thinner girls because their loose fit creates the appearance of hips.

Now, British online retailer PrettyLittleThing is selling some high-waist jeans for women (very brave dudes) who want all the rise and none of the denim. PrettyLittleThing calls ‘em the Mid Wash Denim Knicker, but everyone else knows them as the denim thong.

The great thing is, you can get yourself a pair for just $5.

Mid Wash Denim Knicker, el diminuto pantalón vaquero tanga que causa furor en Inglaterra https://t.co/zcx4uhgTGr pic.twitter.com/EBr2CMG7xg — exclusiva digital (@exclusivadg) April 8, 2018

PrettyLittleThing is selling these puppies as the official festival attire of 2018.

“Dare to wear these fierce denim knickers girl,” the site reads. “Featuring a denim material in a seriously flattering high rise style. Team these with some killer chap trousers and matching bralet for a show-stopping festival outfit that is gonna get you noticed for all of the right reasons.”