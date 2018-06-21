These viral posts reveal the secret ways women protect each other in public

Being in public is a much more different experience for men than women. Men rarely have to deal with threatening cat calls while walking the streets. They usually aren't on the business end of creepy glances or unnecessary touching on the subway. While women have to live in constant fear of sexual harassment and objectification.

This common understanding between women means they often come to each other's aid in uncomfortable and dangerous situations. A recent Tumblr post about this unspoken bond by a user named Natnova, encouraged other women to come out and share their stories of how they’ve been helped by other women as well.

Natnova’s story

At the age of 14, Natnova was harassed by a group of men after she finished work at the mall. The men were “whistling and meowing” at her, and even though she said she was underage, the men didn’t care.