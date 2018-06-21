These viral posts reveal the secret ways women protect each other in public

Being in public is a much more different experience for men than women. Men rarely have to deal with threatening cat calls while walking the streets. They usually aren't on the business end of creepy glances or unnecessary touching on the subway. While women have to live in constant fear of sexual harassment and objectification.
This common understanding between women means they often come to each other's aid in uncomfortable and dangerous situations. A recent Tumblr post about this unspoken bond by a user named Natnova, encouraged other women to come out and share their stories of how they’ve been helped by other women as well.
Natnova’s story
At the age of 14, Natnova was harassed by a group of men after she finished work at the mall. The men were “whistling and meowing” at her, and even though she said she was underage, the men didn’t care.
"I said, 'I'm only 14,' and almost in unison they said, 'We don't care,' I was so fucking scared. I didn't know what to do, and they kept talking about how I looked and how my body looked and what they would do. I was on the verge of tears. I was all alone in a huge mall; I knew I couldn't outrun them all. I felt totally hopeless."
Then a female maintenance worker stepped up and began yelling and the men and threatening to hit a panic button. She safely escorted Natnova to the garage where she was picked up by her mother.
The incident taught her a real life lesson.
"[T]hat was the moment [I] realized women were the most important beings on this planet and we have to protect each other [because] nobody else is going to, she didn’t even know me, we couldn’t even communicate that well because of the language barrier, she could have lost her job for waiting with me in the parking lot but she looked out for me when she didn’t have to, she had nothing to gain from it, [I'm] 21 now and [I] tell everyone this story even though it happened 7 years ago, what she did that night helped me form and shape lot of my beliefs early on."
ActualGinnyWeasly’s story
Tumblr user ActualGinnyWeasley reposted Natnova’s story and shared her own experience.
She was once in a grocery store when a man made her feel uncomfortable and another woman sensed danger as well.
"She and I made eye contact and [I] knew she was scared too. [W]e loaded up our groceries into our cars as fast as possible and I had way more bags than her so she got done faster than me. I panicked because [I] was sure she was going to leave so [I] just hurried faster, shaking a little, and then [I] noticed she sat in her car, watching me and making sure nobody came near. She waited not until all my groceries were loaded, or until my cart was put away, or until I got into my car. No, she didn’t drive away until I drove away. And that was the moment that I realized how much women need other women. That we can’t win this war without each other and we have to be looking out for each other, every second."
Ofgeography’s story
A Tumblr user called Ofgeography was also inspired to share her story. One night on the New York City subway, a woman told her she thought a man on the train was stalking her.
‘That guy behind us is following you,” she said. “he was watching you leave the train car and followed you up.” I hadn’t noticed him, or at least not noticed him following me. when we stopped outside a grocery store, he stopped half a block back and loitered. the woman linked her arm with mine and walked me several blocks out of her way to my front door and made sure I got inside safely.
Get-your-ass-im-the-impala’s story
She was leaving a nightclub alone and was headed out to the parking lot when three girls surrounded her.
‘Those guys behind us were talking about following you. We can walk with you," they said.
I have MMA training but have never in my life had been offered the protection and sanction of my own gender. This is so important.
Nowhere was the common bond between women more evident than in the video below. After a man apparently exposed himself to a female passenger on the bus, a group of women began beating him up until he was forced off the bus.