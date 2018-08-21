Think you'd be able to tell if this naked woman was actually just wearing body paint?

Ever since she was in high school, Julie has felt insecure about her body. “I was in a musical and I had to wear a leotard on stage,” she told Buzzfeed. “The next day at school, I heard someone talking about cellulite on my legs. I was always really concerned if I looked skinny or not."

To help her overcome her issues, Julie volunteered to go through a day without clothes, just a thin coat of body paint. Julie stripped down to her panties, pasties, and sandals and was painted by artist Pashur House.

Using a specially-formulated spray paint and brush, House meticulously created an entire outfit for Julie. From a distance, it appeared as though she was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and socks.

“By wearing body paint I feel like I'm taking off a shield and I'm putting myself out there,” Julie said. “I'm really scared, but I think it's going to be a positive step forward.”

Julie nervously walked outside and visited an office where no one seemed to notice she was painted.

After the day was over, Julie felt she had conquered some of her body issues. “Going outside wearing only body paint is really similar to having insecurities,” she said. “You feel naked or you feel all these negative things about yourself that no one else sees. No one else understands.”