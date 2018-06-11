This controversial sex-education book is turning angry parents against each other

Sex ed has always been a controversial topic in America’s schools. But the facts don’t lie. States where teens are taught about contraception happen to have the lowest teen birth rates.

As sex education has become more prevalent in America’s schools, the teen birth rate has plummeted. In fact, it’s gone down by nearly half since 2007.

Regardless of the importance of sex ed, some parents are pretty queasy about it. A recent post by Facebook user auburn 2144 kicked off a debate about whether a children’s book entitled, “The Amazing True Story of How Babies Are Made” is appropriate for kids.

“Okaaaaayyyy…can someone please tell me why the hell is this sold in Kmart Australia under the kids section? Look at the photos and the words!!” Auburn 2144 posted

A few commenters agreed with Auburn 2144 saying, “Ready set go! Omg I had to laugh but seriously this is inappropriate to be in a kids section” and “I can' t understand people who thinks this is acceptable!? There is time and age for everything.”

But there were other people who thought there’s nothing wrong with teaching children about the facts of life. “Nothing wrong with it. I'm going there tomorrow to buy 1 for my son. Better he learns the truth in a tasteful book than in the schoolyard,” one parent wrote.