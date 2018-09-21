This massive whale fail has to be the most embarrassing moment of 2018

WARNING: This article contains video that may be disturbing to some viewers.

When a dead whale washes up on the beach it isn’t just sad, it’s a massive pain in the rear for the cities that have to clean up the carcass.

In 1970, a town in Oregon figured the best thing to do to get rid of a smelly, rotting sperm whale carcass was to blow it up with dynamite. That resulted in one of the most embarrassing fails of the 20th century.



On Monday morning, a two-ton, 16-foot juvenile minke whale washed up on a beach in Rye, New Hampshire.

Ashley Stokes, manager of the Seacoast Science Center’s Marine Mammal Rescue Team, said it’s possible the whale died after being caught up in fishing nets.

To learn the whale’s exact cause of death, the city decided to haul it off to a local marine research facility. The carcass was first removed from the beach to a nearby parking lot with a front-end loader. Later, the state arrived with a dumpster to transport the whale.

The problem is the city never gave the state the whale’s measurements. But city officials decided to try and dump the poor whale into the dumpster anyway.