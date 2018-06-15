This optical illusion is absolutely maddening — can you see it?

Savannah Root from Missouri saw a drawing and couldn't figure out what it was for the longest time, until eventually it came through and her mind was blown.

So she shared it with her friends on Facebook to see if they could figure out, too.

"I stared at this picture for an hour trying to figure out what it was, once you figure it out comment below, please don't ruin it for anyone…"

I stared at this picture for An hour trying to figure out what it was, once you figure it out comment below, please don'... Posted by Savannah Root on Tuesday, April 12, 2016

(For the solution, scroll down past the comments.)

The picture quickly went viral and has earned over 36,000 likes and 8600 shares.

One comment thought it was a "bat upside down."

Another saw "a penguin doing a pee."

One thought the image was stork-like, claiming it's a "bird carrying a baby."

Solution: It's a cowboy!