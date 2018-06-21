This optical illusion is nearly 500 years old and it's still blowing people's minds

In 1533, German-born artist Hans Holbein the Younger painted “The Ambassadors.” It’s famous for the anamorphic skull at the bottom of the piece. When viewing the painting in person, it's only clearly visible when approached from low on the left side or high on the right.

The skull is believed to be a reminder of death.

Check out the video to get the full effect.

According to art critics, the panting also symbolizes the three levels of existence, the living world (musical instruments and books), the heavens (the astrolabe), and death (the creepy skull). It’s also believed the painting was created to be hung in a staircase where the optical illusion can be fully appreciated.



"The Ambassadors" is currently on display at the National Museum in London.